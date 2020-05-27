Home

Tina M. Cepin

Tina M. Cepin Obituary
Tina M. Cepin, 61, of Hazle Twp., passed away Monday morning at her home.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Eleanor (Belinsky) Giamparaco.

Tina had been a cashier at CVS Pharmacy, Hazle Twp. She was a former member of St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, Freeland.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was an infant brother, Francis Giamparaco.

Surviving are her husband, Gary Cepin, at home, to whom she would have been married 40 years this coming Sept.; a brother, Angelo Giamparaco and wife, Therese, Hazle Twp.; a sister, Elaine Cawley and husband, Jay, Hazle Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.

Services and burial will be held at the families discretion.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 27, 2020
