Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-3330

Tracey D. Morrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracey D. Morrison Obituary

Tracey D. Morrison, 50, of Freeland passed away Sunday at her home.

Born in Weatherly, she was the daughter of the late Malcom and Janet (Hittinger) Kephart.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brothers, Richard and Bobbie Shipper; sisters, Cindy Kephart and Lisa Shipper; and stepfather, Earl Broskoskie.

Surviving are her husband, Leroy; daughters, Cassandra, Emily, Abigail and Grace; brothers, Dennis and Malcom; sister, Brenda; and many nephews, nieces. great-nephews and great-nieces.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -