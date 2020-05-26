|
Trudy Fiume, a resident of St. Luke's Pavilion, formally of West Hazleton, passed away peacefully Friday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in Cranberry, Hazle Twp., she was the daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Stefanick) Koziel.
Trudy was preceded in death by her husband, Albert, in 2002; her parents; brothers, Henry, Aloysius, Michael and Joseph; and sisters, Margaret, Nellie, Leona, Clara, Celia and Rita.
She is survived by her son, Robert; daughter-in-law, Helene; granddaughters, Ashley and Cassandra; great-granddaughter, Milania; and her best friends, her grand-dogs, Lily and Maci. Also, a brother, Richard; and several nieces and nephews.
Trudy was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish, West Hazleton. She loved her church and was active there for many years. Trudy was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and also loved her grand dogs.
She will be sadly missed by many.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 26, 2020