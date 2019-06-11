|
|
Tyler A. Rochelle, 22, of Freeland passed away at his home May 10.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of James Avillion and his companion, Judy, and Shelley Rochelle and her companion, Brett.
He was employed as a production assistant by Amazon.
Tyler loved football, music, movies, cigars and Disney World.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his paternal grandparents, James and Carol Avillion Sr.; maternal grandparents, Dennis and Rosemarie Rochelle; son, Liam; sisters, Emily Kudrick and Jada Avillion; companion, Cassidy; stepfather, Sean Kudrick; stepsisters, Krysta, Marissa and Katie; stepbrother, Todd; and special cousins, Lexi and Ashley.
Friends and relatives may call Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Donations may be made at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 11, 2019