Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J Pusti Funeral Home Inc
480 W Broad St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-0251

Vasile V. Morarescu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vasile V. Morarescu Obituary

Vasile V. Morarescu, 78, of Hazleton, passed away Sunday.

Born in Bucharest, Romania, on Nov. 28, 1941, he was the son of the late Victor and Elena (Constantinescu) Morarescu. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed in the business of automotive sales in and around New York City.

Surviving is his loving wife, Lucia, to whom he had been married for the past 44 years.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hazleton.

COVID-19 restrictions will apply during the visitation and funeral services.

For more information or to send online condolences, visit www.pusti.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vasile's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -