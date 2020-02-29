|
|
Velma J.K. Kashmer, 91, of Tamaqua passed away peacefully Thursday while a guest at St. Luke's Miners Nursing and Rehabilitation, Coaldale.
Born Monday, March 5, 1928, in Still Creek, she was the daughter of the late Bertrum Titus and the late Harriet Haldeman Titus. She was the wife of the late John M. Kashmer, who passed away in 1980. Brothers, John and George Titus, also predeceased Velma.
Surviving are daughters, Kathryn A. Kershetsky and her husband, Edward, McAdoo; Nancy Bonner, Georgia; Marion Cannuli and her husband, Anthony, Coaldale; and Margaret Knadler and her husband, Jeffrey, Tamaqua; sons, John M. "Butch" Kashmer and his wife, Patricia, Tamaqua; and Edward Kashmer and his companion, Monica Russup, Tamaqua; brothers, Edward Titus and his wife, Joan, Tamaqua; and Robert "Bucky" Derr and his wife, Rose, Tamaqua; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. from Griffiths Funeral Homes and Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, with Pastor Cindy White officiating. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
A lifetime Tamaqua resident, Velma was a homemaker and cleaned numerous homes in the Tamaqua area. She was a member of the Tamaqua Italian Club and also the South Ward Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed walking about town and liked to search for treasures at church rummage sales and yard sales.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 101 N. Greenwood St., Tamaqua, PA 18252.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 29, 2020