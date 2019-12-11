Home

Vera F. Nagy

Vera F. Nagy Obituary
Vera F. Nagy, 97, formerly of Hazleton, passed away Friday at White House Senior Living, Maryland.

Born in Sheppton, she enjoyed bingo, movies and was a member of Our Lady of Fatima and At Ease Senior Club.

Surviving are her son, Andrew L. Nagy Jr., and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call at John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton, today from 9 to 10 a.m.

Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Weston.

John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc. is honored to assist her family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 11, 2019
