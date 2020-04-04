|
|
Verna Katzor, 94, formerly of Harleigh and a resident of Mountain City Nursing & Rehabilitation, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday.
She was born in West Hazleton, the daughter of the late Alexander and Eleanor (Novak) Tarapchak. She was a member of the former St. Stanislaus Church and of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph, Hazleton.
She was the beloved wife of Vincent A. Katzor, who died in 2018, to whom she was married to for 67 years. They enjoyed going out to dinner and having ice cream on many occasions. They went out every Saturday night to watch the horse races at Pocono Downs when they were younger.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers and six sisters.
Verna will be sadly missed by her daughter, Marilyn Drumm and her husband, William, Levittown; her sister, Marian Marusak and husband, Raymond, Conyngham; granddaughter, Christine Drumm; grandson, Steven Drumm and wife, Jill; great-granddaughter, Gianna; great-grandson, Nicholas; and several nieces and nephews.
Those who knew Verna knew she was a very kind and loving person. She loved all her dogs that she had throughout the years. She always made sure the birds and strays that came around the house were fed. Verna always said if you feed the birds you will never be hungry.
She was a very big sports fan who enjoyed watching baseball, football and basketball. She was a lifelong Penn State fan. She was known to fall asleep at the movies and loved receiving postcards from places that her loved ones were traveling to. She especially enjoyed visits from Loki, her two-year-old great-grandpuppy, and always had a treat handy for him and any other dog that came through the door.
Due to coronavirus regulations, funeral services will be held at a later time to be announced.
Condolences can be left at the funeral home's Facebook page.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 4, 2020