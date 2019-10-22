|
Veronica "Babci" Cheeka, 83, of Shiremanstown, passed away Saturday at home. Born Dec. 10, 1935, in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late John and Antoinette (Billig) Pastula.
Veronica was a loving wife, mother and Babci, volunteering for many years at St. Joseph Catholic School. She later worked in the gift wrap department at Boscov's for many years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg.
Veronica loved spending time with her family, especially attending her grandson's school functions and sporting events.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cheeka; seven siblings, Helen, Ann, Sophie, Stanley, Paul, Frank and Stella.
Surviving are her children, Robert Cheeka, Jr., Mechanicsburg; and Linda Weaver, and husband, Randy, Dillsburg; sister, Caroline, Hazleton; and her two grandsons, the Rev. Joshua Weaver and Jacob Weaver.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg, with her grandson, the Rev. Joshua Weaver, celebrating Mass.
The viewing will be held Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a prayer service starting at 6:45 p.m. at Malpezzi Funeral Home, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. A burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 410 E. Simpson St., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019