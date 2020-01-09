|
|
Heaven received a beautiful soul on Monday when Veronica Dulina Ratchko, a lifelong resident of Hazleton, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family.
She will be deeply missed as part of our hearts went with her.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Keba Dulina. She was a devoted Catholic and member of Saint Joseph's Church, Laurel St., Hazleton.
A graduate of Hazleton High School, she was employed all her life in the garment industry until her retirement.
Veronica loved working around her house, cooking in her kitchen and always made sure her loved ones were fed and cared for. Not a day went by where she didn't worry that everyone was secure. After her retirement, she and her husband traveled, visiting the 49 continental states, including Alaska. The only exception was Hawaii, as she would not travel via boat and her husband would not travel by plane.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Mary Nemchick, Helen Ritzco and Margaret Fontecchio; and brothers, George and John Dulina.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joseph Ratchko; daughter, Deborah Horlacher and husband, Dale, Plainfield, N.J.; son, Joseph Ratchko and his wife, Kathleen Ratchko, Livingston, N.J.; four grandchildren, Christopher Ratchko, Philadelphia; Briyana Necole; McKayla and Jadyn Horlacher, Plainfield, N.J.; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph's Church, Laurel Street, Hazleton. Interment will follow the Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
In lieu of flowers and Mass cards, it is respectively requested that memorial donations be made to Barnabas Health Hospice, c/o VNA Foundation, 23 Main St., Suite D1 Holmdel, N.J. 07733, or online at http://www.rwjbh.org/giving/support-hospice.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 9, 2020