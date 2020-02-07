|
|
Veronica Monkoski, 96, of Hazle Twp. passed away early Tuesday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp., after being in declining health for a number of years.
Born in Drums on Oct. 25, 1923, she was the daughter of the late William and Julia (Zellner) Bozesko and spent the past two years in Hazle Twp. after moving from West Hazleton, where she had lived for 18 years. She had also previously lived in Drums.
Veronica was a homemaker and member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, West Hazleton.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Thaddeus, in 1999; a brother, Michael Bozesko; and sisters, Nellie Alshefski, Helen Siepietowski, Mary Ravina and Claire Bozesko.
Surviving are her beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, 213 W. Green St., West Hazleton.
Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call at the church Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, 213 W. Green St., West Hazleton, PA 18202.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 7, 2020