Vickie Annette Hartz

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Vickie Annette Hartz, 72, of Zion Grove and formerly of McAdoo, passed away Sunday morning at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Orefield.



Born in Houston, Texas, she was the daughter of Bertha Nathalie (David) Ingram of Florida and the late Billy Hugh Ingram.



Vickie was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Sheppton, and the former St. Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church, McAdoo.



She attended Chaminade University, Honolulu, Hawaii.



She was employed as an office manager for the Ford dealership in Hazleton for 43 years.



Vickie most loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading, cooking, baking and camping, and loved nature and the outdoors. She also enjoyed watching Penn State football games. Vickie was a dedicated volunteer at her church.



Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Hubert M. Hartz Sr.; daughter, Andrea Shemansky and husband, Michael, of Orefield; son, Hubert M. Hartz Jr. and wife, Mary Lynn, of Hazleton; Pam Hartz and wife, Tara, of Sheppton; grandchildren, Michael Shemansky and wife, Meaghan; Andrew Shemansky; Hubert Hartz III; and Matthew Hartz; step-grandchildren, Mary Lee, Erin and Michael; brothers, Eric J. Ingram, of Pittsburgh; John Ingram and wife, Barbara, of Orlando, Fla.; sister, Ellen Bishop, of Decatur, Ga.; and currently serving in Namibia, Africa; and several nieces and nephews.



Her funeral will be held Friday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Interment will follow in St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery, McAdoo.



Calling hours will be held Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the church.



Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.



Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.

