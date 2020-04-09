|
Victor B. Bowes, 77, of Berwick passed away Tuesday at Berwick Retirement Village I.
Born in Berwick on Feb. 3, 1943, he was a son of the late Orval and Annette (Carey) Bowes. He attended Berwick area schools. Victor worked at Kauffman Sunoco and Vaughn's Bakery as a teenager. He started at Bercon Packaging in 1962 and was employed there for 25 years. He retired from Pocono PET/Pretium Packaging, Hazleton, after 18 years.
He was a former member Christ Episcopal Church and he also occasionally attended Berwick Christian Church with his family. Victor was a life member of the Train Collectors Association and West Berwick Hose Company. He was also a member of the NRA and the Goldwing Association. He was an avid model train collector, collecting many trains over the years. In his younger days he liked to go hunting. Victor loved motorcycles and greatly enjoyed taking the bike on a road trip and doing some sightseeing.
He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Tammi Wesstrom and husband, Antony, Morgantown; son, Victor B. Bowes II and wife, Chris, Berwick; two grandchildren, Sarah Travelpiece, Wapwallopen; and Taylor Bowes, Cape Coral, Fla.; and two great-grandchildren, Georgia and Noah. He also leaves behind stepchildren, Shannon Harvey and Kristian Whitmire, both of Berwick; sister, Joan Bowes, Owings Mills, Md.; and niece, Valerie Lee, Gettysburg.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions, if desired, are suggested to , 57 North Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 9, 2020