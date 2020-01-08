|
|
Victor Christian "Bud" Diehm Jr., 76, of Indian Land, S.C., passed away from a cardiac arrest event on Dec. 26, 2019, following a wonderful Christmas dinner with his family and one final walk with his beloved dog, Ella (dognapped from son, Eric).
Bud was a native Pennsylvanian, born Dec. 1, 1943, in Reading to the late Victor Christian "Vic" Diehm Sr. and Hazel Virginia (Loose) Diehm, and resided in the Hazleton area for the next 40 years.
Bud was a proud 1960 graduate of MMI Preparatory School, Freeland, where his failure to grasp any part of the German language has provided a source of family teasing for years.
He received his bachelor's degree in economics in 1965 from Dickinson College, Carlisle, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity, and where his second failed attempt to learn the German language provided a continued source of amusement and self-mockery.
The first half of Bud's life was spent in the radio broadcasting business in every capacity, from on-air DJ to sales to president/owner of WAZL/WVCD, Hazleton, a radio station started by his father - a broadcast pioneer - Vic Diehm Sr. He was also the general manager of radio stations in Bloomsburg; Anderson, Ind.; Tallahassee, Fla.; Augusta, Ga.; and Tifton, Ga.
Following his long career in radio, Bud used his exceptional sales and communication skills to build a second career in commercial real estate and opened business brokerages in Clearwater, Fla., and Sarasota, Fla.
In 2012, Bud and his wife Linda moved to Indian Land, S.C., to be closer to family.
Bud was an active member of his community and held significant positions at many organizations, including president of the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters; president and vice president of the Kiwanis Club, Hazleton; lieutenant governor of the Pennsylvania District of Kiwanis International; board member of the American Red Cross Hazleton Chapter; and president of the Greater Hazleton United Way. He was an elected councilman in Conyngham from 1971 to 1978.
Bud's numerous awards included the "Outstanding Young Man of the Year" in 1968, presented by the Hazleton Jaycees, and the Civic Achievement Award in 1969 and 1971 from the Hazleton Chamber of Commerce.
His sports interests were broad and deep. He was a manager in the Valley West Little League for 10 years and served as a coach of the Reds for all three of his children (yes, even daughter Lori played in Little League); a passionate golf fan who tried to play golf but fared much better as an ambassador for the Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte for several years; and a longtime Penn State fan and member of the Nittany Lion Club. His loud outbursts and armchair coaching while watching football games with his son, Chris, were terrifying to both Linda and whatever dog was around at the time. His passion for Duke basketball was borderline psychotic and he stopped admitting to his love for the New York Giants about four or five years ago. His son, Eric, will miss the only other member of their exclusive Diehm Family Richmond Spider Fan Club.
Bud was an avid reader with a curated collection of over a thousand books. He was also a golfer, skier, tennis player and he loved his weekly card group in Sun City. He was hopeful to the very end that his investment in daughter Lori's Duke education would deliver him the boat she had promised in return. (She did buy him a Kindle.) He was a master at hiding candy in his filing cabinets (a never-ending treasure hunt for his family) and his ability to completely butcher and/or completely make-up people's names was unparalleled. His absolute favorite hobbies, though, were spending time with his family and walking his dogs.
Preceded in death by his parents, Bud is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Kay (Zehner); his sons, Chris (Florentina Pavel), Fort Mill, S.C.; and Eric, Atlanta, Ga.; his daughter, Lori Holcombe (John), Fort Mill, S.C.; his grandchildren, Sarah, Nicole and Ryan Diehm and Caroline, Christian and Joshua Holcombe; his great-grandchildren, Aiyana Gwyn and Carter Diehm; his sister, Elizabeth Anne Bernstein (Richard), Conyngham; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews, to whom "Uncle Buddy" was the personification of joy.
Besides missing his smile, his family and his friends - which include everyone he ever met - will miss his easygoing personality, his ability to make us laugh and his presence. He will be especially missed by his dog, Ella, but we can only hope that the "Dog Whisperer" is once again walking his best friends of all, Ginger, Misty, Hudson, Buca and Dakota.
A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, Conyngham, on Saturday at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until the service begins.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the or to your local library.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 8, 2020