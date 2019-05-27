Victor J. Dercole, 92, of McAdoo, passed away Saturday at St. Luke Pavilion, Hazleton.



Born in Tresckow, he was the son of the late Cosimo and Vittoria Mignella Dercole.



He was a member of the former St. Kunegunda's Roman Catholic Church, McAdoo.



Victor was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.



Prior to retiring, he was employed by All Steel of Hazleton and served as a union representative.



Victor was an avid Notre Dame, New York Yankees and Hazleton Area Cougars fan.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Ruth Kubishin Dercole; sisters, Helen DeBelle, Mary Carelli, Dorothy Crea, Felice Patoma and Gloria and Carmella Dercole; and brother, Ralph Dercole.



Surviving are his daughter, Jacqueline Dercole and fiancé, Thomas Hill, White Haven; grandson, Stephen Eisenhart Jr., Drums; brother, Peter Dercole, Hazleton; and nieces and nephews also survive.



Monsignor William Baker will conduct the funeral service at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo.



Calling hours will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Interment will conclude June 3 in St. Kunegunda's Roman Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo, with a military committal service at 10 a.m.



Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.

