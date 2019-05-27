Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
8:30 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
View Map
Committal
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kunegunda's Roman Catholic Cemetery
McAdoo, PA
View Map

Victor J. Dercole

Obituary Condolences

Victor J. Dercole Obituary
Victor J. Dercole, 92, of McAdoo, passed away Saturday at St. Luke Pavilion, Hazleton.

Born in Tresckow, he was the son of the late Cosimo and Vittoria Mignella Dercole.

He was a member of the former St. Kunegunda's Roman Catholic Church, McAdoo.

Victor was a World War II veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.

Prior to retiring, he was employed by All Steel of Hazleton and served as a union representative.

Victor was an avid Notre Dame, New York Yankees and Hazleton Area Cougars fan.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Ruth Kubishin Dercole; sisters, Helen DeBelle, Mary Carelli, Dorothy Crea, Felice Patoma and Gloria and Carmella Dercole; and brother, Ralph Dercole.

Surviving are his daughter, Jacqueline Dercole and fiancé, Thomas Hill, White Haven; grandson, Stephen Eisenhart Jr., Drums; brother, Peter Dercole, Hazleton; and nieces and nephews also survive.

Monsignor William Baker will conduct the funeral service at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo.

Calling hours will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Interment will conclude June 3 in St. Kunegunda's Roman Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo, with a military committal service at 10 a.m.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now