The committal service of Victor J. Dercole, of McAdoo, who passed away May 25 at St. Luke Pavilion, Hazleton, was held Monday.
Deacon James Warnagiris conducted the service at the grave in St. Kunegunda R.C. Cemetery, McAdoo.
The Very Rev. Monsignor William Baker conducted the funeral service Thursday evening at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo.
Military rites were accorded by the McAdoo Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6708 under the command of squad leader John Nesgoda. Jim Sabatella was the bugler. Flagbearer was Vince Labert. Honor guard consisted of Frank Corch, Steve Updike, Frank Shuba and Tony Perna. Flag presentation was by Steve Updike.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 4, 2019