Vida Nikolic, 72, of Hazleton died Saturday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
She was born in Gaj, Serbia, the daughter of the late Tony and Anna Kaldaras.
She was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, and is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by her children, Snezana Nikolic and her husband, Srdjan, Hazleton; Bobby Nikolic and his wife, Sonja, Hazleton; sixgrandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton, with the Rev. Cristian Preda officiating.
Continued services with committal prayers and interment will be held in St. Gabriel's Cemetery.
Friends and relatives may call Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 16, 2019