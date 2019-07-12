Vincent J. Gelezinsky, 71, died Wednesday at home in Freeland after a long struggle with early-onset Alzheimers.



He was born in Highland and was the son of the late Benjamin Gelezinsky Sr. and Catherine (Malletz) Gelezinsky. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.



Vince was an intelligent man who enjoyed physical work outdoors. He was a foreman for most of his career in guide rail, fence and signs, but enjoyed getting dirty in the trenches with his co-workers. He was always willing to help anybody who needed it. He loved to hunt and fish and found joy spending time with his beagles. He was an active member of the former Tannery Rod and Gun Club. Family meant a lot to him.



Vincent is survived by his wife of 50 years, Elaine (Reilly) Gelezinsky; his two sons, Vincent Jr., of Souderton; and David Gelezinsky, of Miami Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren, Cameron Gelezinsky and Adrian Gelezinsky; brothers, Stanley Gelezinsky and his wife, Ellen, of Freeland; Benjamin Gelezinsky Jr. and his wife, Kerrie, of Lake Agmar; sisters, Dorothy Reiner, of Weatherly; Cecelia Gower and her husband, Allie, of Weatherly; Genevieve Macurak, of Tunnel Road; and many nieces and nephews.



The funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday from Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.



Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday and Monday morning from 8:45 a.m. until time of service.



In lieu of flowers, in his memory, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Cemetery.



Visit the funeral home's website for additional information at www.lehmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 12, 2019