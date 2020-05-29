|
Vincent J. Sorletti, 78, of Hazleton, passed away Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Lucy Sorletti. Prior to retiring, he worked for Star Parts. Vincent served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Hawkins 873 DDR and took part in the escorting of aircraft carriers across the Mediterranean Sea in 1961.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were the love of his life, his wife, Anita, in April of this year. They would have been married 30 years on April 30. Five sisters, Antoinette Brugger, Ida Denicola, Marie Abrams, Josephine Debrowski and Rita Zunski also survive.
Surviving are his son, Rick Sorletti and wife, Terri, Drums; and his "Little Buddy" grandson, Vincent D. Sorletti.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 29, 2020