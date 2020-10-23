Home

Viola Grace Snyder

Viola Grace Snyder Obituary

Viola Grace Snyder, 94, of Silver Spring, Md., died Oct. 16 at Hilltop House, Winchester, Va.

She was born March 18, 1926, in Hazleton, the daughter of Conrad and Margaret Fritzinger Sandrock.

Viola married Leroy Snyder June 30, 1951, in Hazelton. Together they moved to Landover Hills in Prince George's County, Md., in 1956. Leroy preceded her in death on July 4, 1990.

She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Riverdale, Md., for more than 40 years where she was active in the choir, children's summer Bible school and many committees.

Viola worked in the cafeteria at Cherry Hill Elementary School in Prince George's County, Md., and Fish and Game Commission in College Park, Md., before joining the Maryland Department of Social Services. She retired as the executive secretary to the director, State Social Services, in 1988. She was also a foster mother and Girl Scout leader for many years.

From 1997 until 2017, she lived at Riderwood Village, Beltsville, Md., where she was very active in leading a clown and puppet ministry, manager of the resident yearbook and teaching various crafting classes.

Mrs. Snyder is survived by three children, Leola Snyder, Silver Spring, Md.; Brad Snyder, Fulks Run, Va.; and David Snyder, Glen Burnie, Md.

Along with her husband, Leroy, she was preceded in death by a son, William Snyder; four brothers, Glenmore Sandrock, Harold "Bud" Sandrock, Alfred Sandrock and Curtis Sandrock; and four sisters, Arletta Heidenreich, Esther Snyder, Beatrice Wagner and Mildred Sandrock.

She is survived by a sister, Marjorie General; eight grandchildren, Jelise Ballon (David), Vanessa Snyder, Bryant Snyder, Heather Poole (Sean), Andrew Snyder (Amanda), Jack Snyder (Amanda), Alex Snyder and Victoria Snyder; three great-grandchildren, Hannah, Daniel and Olivia Ballon; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.


