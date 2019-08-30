|
Violet Mae Mott, 88, of Zion Grove, passed away early Wednesday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, following a short illness.
Born in Fern Glen, June 7, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Mildred (Ervin) Judge Sr. and had spent the past 27 years in Zion Grove after moving from Berkeley Heights, N.J., where she had resided for the previous 40 years.
Violet loved watching soap operas on television, playing bingo and going to casinos. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, Daniel Mott; son, Robert Mott; sisters, Jean Hornberger and Betty Urso; and brothers, Levi Judge Sr., Leo Judge Jr. and William B. Judge Sr.
Surviving are four children, Daniel W. Mott, Blairstown, N.J.; Kathy Pruskowski and her husband, Stephen, Zion Grove; Tammy Mott, Zion Grove; Jamie Mott, Mountainside, N.J.; daughter-in-law, Debbie Mott, Islamorada, Fla.; six granddaughters, Erin, Dani, Jenny, Christie, Amanda and Melissa; four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Jack, Webster and Jocelyn; two brothers, Thomas Judge, Fern Glen; and Reynold Judge, Tomhicken; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery, Weston.
Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 30, 2019