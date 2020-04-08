|
|
Violet "Vi" Oswald, 99, of 632 Market St., Mifflinburg, at the home of her son, Jim, for the past 10 years, formerly of 116 N. Fourth St., West Hazleton, entered into rest at 11:55 p.m. Sunday at Riverwoods, Lewisburg.
She was born July 31, 1920, in Hazleton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Shambellan) Ancharski.
On Sept. 23, 1943, in New Jersey, she married Robert W. Oswald, who preceded her in death in 1977.
Violet was a 1938 graduate of Hazleton High School.
She enjoyed golfing and was an active member of two golf leagues, the Sugar Babes and the Liberty Bells. Violet also enjoyed baking, cooking, housework, crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Violet was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, West Hazleton.
Surviving are one son, James R. Oswald, Mifflinburg; one daughter, Cathy O. Guydish, Conyngham; five grandchildren, Col. Cory Oswald and his wife, Ashley, Jacksonville, Fla.; Shayne Reed and her husband, Dwayne, Mifflinburg; Mandie Frederick and her husband, Matthew, Mifflinburg; Sgt. 1st Class Caine Oswald, Palmyra; and Brittany Mitchell and her husband, Bryan, Forest Hill, Md.; 11 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Mallory, Elise and Isabella Oswald; Madison, Cora and Clayton Reed; Emily and Andrew Frederick; Chase Oswald; and Landon Mitchell; two brothers, Jackie Ancharski and Frank Ancharski; and two sisters, Dolly Oscovich and Peggy Breslin.
She was preceded in death by nine brothers, Joseph, Philip, Paul, Thomas, Robert, William, Charles, Richard and James; and five sisters, Anna Honeberg, Helen Haber, Leona Shergalis, Joan Ancharski and Louise Stefankiewz.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg.
Leave condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 8, 2020