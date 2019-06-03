Virginia C. Kowalik

Obituary Condolences Virginia C. Kowalik Stevens-Subolish, 70, wife, mother, sister, of Fairvie w Street, Tamaqua, passed away peacefully Friday at home in the loving care of her husband of 29 years, Emil M. Subolish.



Born Thursday, Nov. 11, 1948, in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Francis C. and Elizabeth T. Jadosh Kowalik.



Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Connolly and her husband, Dan, Ruckersville, Va.; sister, Elizabeth Sabol, wife of Edward, Barnesville; grandchildren, Stephanie, James, Nicholas and Joshua; niece, Brenda Sabol; and nephew, Eddie Sabol.



A 1966 graduate of Mahanoy City High School, Virginia was a member of St. John XXIII Roman Catholic Church of Tamaqua.



She was a homemaker.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, 570-668-2550.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. in St. John XXIII R.C. Church, 301 Pine St., Tamaqua.



The family will receive friends Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



Interment will be in St. Casimir's R.C. Church Cemetery, Mahanoy City.



Memorials in her name may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, 2455 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.



Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Virginia may be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

