Virginia H. Vine, 78, of Camay Lane, Jamestown, N.Y., passed away Monday in UPMC Hamot Medical Center, Erie, following a lengthy illness.
She was born Aug. 28, 1941, in Jamestown, N.Y., a daughter of the late Carl G. Carlson and Betty Carlson.
In earlier years, she was employed by the former Firch's Bakery and the former Cake Shop. While living in Hazleton, for several years she was a cook at Rossi's Restaurant.
She was a member of Lakewood Rod and Gun Club and will be remembered as one who loved to cook and bake for her family. She also enjoyed doing word puzzles, bird watching, tending to her flowers and watching the Hallmark Channel.
Surviving are her husband of 60 years, Roger M. Vine, whom she married Aug. 15, 1959, in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church; her three children, Todd (Maryann) Vine, Sheppton; Terry (Melissa Darvoe) Vine, Buffalo, N.Y.; and Pamela L. (Michael Vogt), Kenmore, N.Y.; four grandchildren, David (Dawn) Bench, Shenandoah Heights; Matthew (Katy) Vine, Clearwater, Fla.; Justin Vine and Isabella Vine, both of Buffalo, N.Y.; four great-grandchildren, Jude Vine, Jaycee Vine, Jacquelyn Burke and Ethan Bench; a niece, Sandy Christensen; and two nephews, John Duck and Brian Duck.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Cheryl and Tracy Vine; two brothers, Roger Carlson and Richard Carlson; and a sister, Lois Duck.
Due to the restrictions on public gatherings caused by the coronavirus, a private family service will be held at Lind Funeral Home, Jamestown, N.Y. The Rev. Daniel S. Rumfelt, chaplain of Lutheran Home, will officiate.
Burial will be in Allen Cemetery.
Visitation will not be observed.
Memorials may be made to Chautauqua County Hospice and Palliative Care, 20 W. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood, NY 14750.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 2, 2020