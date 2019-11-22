|
Virginia M. Broyan, 89, of Berwick passed away Wednesday at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Conyngham on April 10, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Meral (Miller) Bishop and spent the past 35 years in Berwick.
Virginia was a homemaker and co-founder, along with her late husband, of Faihopity Farms, Berwick. She was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, Berwick. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a fantastic cook, enjoyed hosting the family holiday meals and enjoyed going for countryside rides.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Robert, in 1994; a son, Douglas, in 1977; and sister, Ruth Watkins.
Surviving are four children, Elaine Broyan; Linda Broyan; Matthew Broyan and his wife, Sandra (Renaud); and Benedict Broyan and his wife, Bonnie (Renaud), all of Berwick; 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Patrick, Mary, Katherine, Sarah, Benedict, Frank, Mark, R. Daniel and Virginia, all of Berwick and Nescopeck; 19 great-grandchildren; a brother, George Bishop, Drums; a sister, Nancy Hargraves, Macedon, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held at the convenience of the family with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's R.C. Church, 1730 Fowler Ave, Berwick. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
