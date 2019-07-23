Services Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home 412 West Main Street Ringtown , PA 17967 (570) 889-3804 Vivian J. Plesce

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Vivian J. Plesce, 86, of York, entered into heaven to be with her beloved husband, Tony, on June 15.



Born in Weston, she was the daughter of the late William and Edna (Lenhardt) Fedrigon.



Vivian was a 1951 graduate of Hazleton High School. Upon graduating, she worked for Westinghouse in Indiana before returning to the Hazleton area where she was employed in the garment industry.



Vivian was a vibrant woman who was dedicated to her family. She loved cooking, shopping, and music, and had a lifelong passion for dancing. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and genuinely enjoyed chatting with people.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Anthony J. Plesce; her sisters, Joyce Applegate and Elva Banas, a brother, Gerald Fedrigon, and her son, James Yenkevich.



She is survived by her devoted daughter, Deborah Tuer and her husband, Randy,; her sons, William and wife, Carmella; Thomas and wife, Kim; and Al Yenkevich, as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held Aug. 2 at 3 p.m. at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Vivian's family from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.



Memorial donations can be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087

