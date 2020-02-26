Home

Stanley E Anilosky & Son Funeral Home
145 S Kennedy Dr
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2741
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walter Brozyno

Walter Brozyno Obituary
Walter Brozyno, 80, of Quakake Road, Weatherly, died Tuesday at his residence.

Born in Hatboro, Montgomery County, he was the son of the late Joseph and Vivian (Sube) Brozyno.

Walter was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were brothers, Joseph and Steve; a sister, Mary; and a nephew, Joseph Brozyno Jr.

Surviving are brothers, Michael, Philadelphia; George, Weatherly; John, Abington; sisters, Betty Walker, Weatherly; Terry Stellander, Bensalem; and Giselle Minichiello, King George, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

A calling hour will be held Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, 145 S. Kennedy Drive, McAdoo.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 26, 2020
