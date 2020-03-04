Home

POWERED BY

Walter K. Ebling

Add a Memory
Walter K. Ebling Obituary
Walter K. Ebling, 95, a Whitehall resident, passed away peacefully Friday.

Born in Hazleton to the late Robert and Florence (Kressley) Ebling, he was the husband of Nancy F. (Fortwangler) Ebling for 70 years.

Walter proudly served in the Pacific with the U.S. Marines' 4th Division during World War II, and was a member of Jones-Quigg American Legion Post 739.

He was a graduate of Weatherly High School, East Stroudsburg State Teachers College and attained his master's degree from Penn State University.

Walter was a social studies teacher in the Weatherly Area and Whitehall-Coplay school districts for more than 35 years, retiring in 1986.

Surviving beside his wife, Nancy, are their son, Walter J. "Jim" and his wife, Amy, Texas; granddaughter, Rebecca and her husband, Andrew; grandson, Carl; and great-grandson, Drew; along with nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was predeceased by sons, William R. and Wayne H.; along with his brother, Robert.

Services will be private.

Memorial contributions honoring Walter are strongly suggested to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109, or www.donatenow.heart.org.

Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.

logo

Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -