Walter K. Ebling, 95, a Whitehall resident, passed away peacefully Friday.
Born in Hazleton to the late Robert and Florence (Kressley) Ebling, he was the husband of Nancy F. (Fortwangler) Ebling for 70 years.
Walter proudly served in the Pacific with the U.S. Marines' 4th Division during World War II, and was a member of Jones-Quigg American Legion Post 739.
He was a graduate of Weatherly High School, East Stroudsburg State Teachers College and attained his master's degree from Penn State University.
Walter was a social studies teacher in the Weatherly Area and Whitehall-Coplay school districts for more than 35 years, retiring in 1986.
Surviving beside his wife, Nancy, are their son, Walter J. "Jim" and his wife, Amy, Texas; granddaughter, Rebecca and her husband, Andrew; grandson, Carl; and great-grandson, Drew; along with nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was predeceased by sons, William R. and Wayne H.; along with his brother, Robert.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions honoring Walter are strongly suggested to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109, or www.donatenow.heart.org.
Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 4, 2020