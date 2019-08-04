|
Wanda Zmiejko, 101, of White Haven, passed away Saturday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Julia (Slupczinski) Okrasinski. Wanda was a homemaker all of her life. She was a member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, White Haven, and the White Haven Senior Citizens.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Stanley Zmiejko; a daughter, Sylvia Kordish; brothers, Frank and Leon Okrasinski; and sisters, Stella Cannon and Josephine Coarsey.
Surviving are a sister, Anna Lesho, White Haven; grandsons, Scott and Steve Kordish; a great-grandchild, Sloane Kordish; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, White Haven, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, White Haven. Family and friends may call in the church from 9 to 10 a.m.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 4, 2019