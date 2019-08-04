Home

POWERED BY

Services
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home
249 Centre St
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-0540
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church
White Haven, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church
White Haven, PA
View Map

Wanda Zmiejko

Add a Memory
Wanda Zmiejko Obituary
Wanda Zmiejko, 101, of White Haven, passed away Saturday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Julia (Slupczinski) Okrasinski. Wanda was a homemaker all of her life. She was a member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, White Haven, and the White Haven Senior Citizens.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Stanley Zmiejko; a daughter, Sylvia Kordish; brothers, Frank and Leon Okrasinski; and sisters, Stella Cannon and Josephine Coarsey.

Surviving are a sister, Anna Lesho, White Haven; grandsons, Scott and Steve Kordish; a great-grandchild, Sloane Kordish; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, White Haven, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, White Haven. Family and friends may call in the church from 9 to 10 a.m.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now