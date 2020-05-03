Home

Wayne A. Hogue

Wayne A. Hogue, 67, of Ebervale passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Levittown, he was the son of the late Raymond and Jean (Starr) Hogue. Prior to retiring, he worked at Conyngham Sash and Door and then Bradley Caldwell. Wayne also coached in the Suburban Midget Football League for 30 years.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife, Julia Phillips.

Surviving are his children, Dan and wife Deborah, West Hazleton; Terrance, Hazleton; and Wendy Wagner and husband, Robert, Bristol; and sisters, Shirley Logue, Levittown; and Tracy Graver, Gillette.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 3, 2020
