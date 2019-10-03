|
Wayne J. Gower of White Haven died Tuesday morning at Heritage Hill Senior Community, Weatherly, with his family by his side.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late John J. "Beaver" and Bernice G. Meixell Gower. He grew up in the village of Lehigh Tannery and lived most of his adult life in White Haven borough, living at and caring for the Haas family homestead, where the Haas family gathers each year.
Wayne was a graduate of Weatherly Area High School and studied carpentry at Carbon County Area Vocational Technical School.
He was employed as an institutional safety manager for White Haven Center and Clarks Summit State Hospital, and worked at Emcee Broadcasting for more than 20 years.
He was a dedicated volunteer and served his community as an EMT, emergency services instructor, captain of the White Haven Ambulance, member of the White Haven Fire Company, borough council member and emergency management coordinator for White Haven, East Side, Penn Lake and Dennison Twp.
He was a member of the Anthracite Repeater Club (ham radio) with the call letters N3HRO. Wayne was a talented woodworker and true outdoorsman, enjoying camping, hunting and fishing. He was a Civil War historian and loved going ghost hunting and visiting battlefields with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Joshua Donald Gower.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Minnie Brandmier Gower; daughters, Kathy Marie Farrell and her husband, Christopher, Schwenksville; Karen Lucy Aho and her husband, Karl, Stephenville, Texas; grandchildren, Allison and Ryan; two grandkitties, Courage and Natalynn; brother, Damar Gower and his wife, Christine, White Haven; aunts, Belva Meckes and Pearl "Chickie" Gower; uncle, Edgar "Doc" Gower Sr.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and many cousins.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to the dedicated staff of Heritage Hill and Family Pillars Hospice for their loving care and support.
A funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 418 Berwick St., White Haven, with Pastor Janell Wigen officiating.
Interment will follow in Laurel Cemetery.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the St. Paul's Parish Hall and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service in the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne's memory to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or the White Haven Ambulance Association.
Arrangements are by the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, www.LehmanFuneralHome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 3, 2019