Services Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center 745 US Highway 1 North Palm Beach , FL 33408 (561) 848-9641 Dr. Willard Charles Woodring

Obituary Condolences Dr. Willard Charles "Chip" Woodring, 76, passed away May 16 with his loving family by his side.



He was born Nov. 25, 1942, in Hazleton, to Charles and Martha Emmert Woodring.



He graduated from Hazelton High School in 1960.



Willard is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lane Hartley Woodring; son, Jesse Michael Woodring (Danielle); and grandson, Cameron Charles Woodring. He will be lovingly remembered by his niece, Jennifer Hall; sister-in-law, JoAnn Hall; and many cousins and lifelong friends.



After high school, Chip attended Marshall University in Huntington W.Va., on a golf scholarship. He led Marshall to the 1962 Mid-American Conference championship. Chip won many golf tournaments in Pennsylvania and other states during his summer breaks from college. Over the next 25 years, he won seven club championships at several clubs in Pennsylvania and Florida.



Chip graduated from Marshall University in 1965, and moved to Melbourne, Fla., to begin his teaching career in physical education and physical science at Eau Gallie High School. There he met his future wife, Lane Hartley, and they were married in September of that year.



The desire to earn the necessary credentials to teach at the collegiate level led him to Florida Atlantic University, where he earned his master's degree in 1971. Chip earned his doctor of arts degree from Middle Tennessee State University in 1976.



Chip was employed as a teacher by Palm Beach Atlantic College in January 1975; and remained there for the next 23 years.



While there, Dr. Chip developed the physical education curriculum program, which received state certification. This allowed him the opportunity to prepare future physical education teachers and coaches, thereby fulfilling his dream.



Funeral services were held Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church of North Palm Beach, Fla., led by Pastor Lucky Arnold. Reception followed in the church fellowship hall prepared by the women of the church.



Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home is in charge of cremation, and his remains will be scattered at the beach and the campus of his beloved Marshall University.

Published in Standard-Speaker on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries