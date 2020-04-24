Home

Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231

Willard George Shipper Jr.

Willard George Shipper Jr. Obituary
Willard George Shipper Jr., 60, of Broad Street, Beaver Meadows, passed away Wednesday at home.

Born Friday, Oct. 30, 1959, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Willard Shipper Sr. and the late Elverna (Argust) Shipper. Willard was also predeceased by his brother, Robert Shipper.

Surviving are his companion, Susanne Pangaro-Kaps; sister, Deborah Lee Shipper and her companion, Cecelia Zavitsky, Beaver Meadows; stepchildren, Jamie, Casey and Larissa Kaps.

A 1978 graduate of Hazleton High School, Willard worked as a mover and DJ.

Pending arrangements are entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 24, 2020
