William "Bill" A. Ciabattoni Jr., 71, of Eagle Rock Resort, passed away peacefully Tuesday surrounded by his loving family after a very brief illness.
Bill was born in Reading on Sept. 19, 1948, and was the son of the late William A. and Teresa (De Cisco) Ciabattoni Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jeanne (Holland); his son, Mike and wife, Mandy (Masteller) of Lewes, Del.; along with his daughter, Karen and her husband, Christopher Nassan, of Basking Ridge, N.J. Bill was blessed with five grandchildren, Bryan, Reagan and William Ciabattoni along with Caitlin and Bridget Nassan.
He was the VP of sales and marketing for Conductive Technologies in York, working there for over 35 years.
He was an avid golfer, always chasing the short game and counting every stroke. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and their group of great friends throughout the world. Above all else, he loved being a husband, Dad and Poppop, spending his life devoted to his family. Swim team timer, marching band volunteer, ultimate sports fan for his kids and grandkids were all a big part of Bill's life. With his natural charisma and charm, he touched the lives of everyone around him.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday. Friends are welcome to visit with the family beginning at 10:30 a.m., followed by a short memorial service starting at noon at Harman Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
At Bill's request and In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to the Special Olympics at give.specialolympics.org. Online memories can be shared and entered at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 20, 2019