William A. Lorah Jr., 54, of Ringtown, passed away on Tuesday.
Bill was born in Shenandoah on Sept. 8, 1965, a son of Pauline (Mickalowski) Lorah, Ringtown, and the late William Lorah Sr.
He was a 1983 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School and had worked as a moulding operator for Hershey Foods, Humboldt, for the last 35 years.
He was a member of the Park Crest Fish and Game Club. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing and he loved to go camping.
He was an avid NASCAR and Rusty Wallace fan who also enjoyed watching football, as well as listening to music.
Bill had many friends and an uncanny way of making people laugh.
He was a member of St. Mary's Church, Ringtown, and was a former girls softball coach in Frackville.
In addition to his mother, Pauline, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, Marjorie (Fellin) Lora; daughters, Kaitlyn and Heather; and son Joshua. He is also survived by his faithful companion, Milky Way.
Additionally, he leaves behind his in-laws, William and Rosemarie Fellin; brothers-in-law, Chris and Dennis Fellin and their families; along with aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's Church, 82 N. Center St., Ringtown, with the Rev. Dominic Pham officiating.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, and again Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown. The funeral procession will leave for the church at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Bill will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery immediately following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Park Crest Fish and Game Club, or St. Mary's Church, Ringtown.To leave an online condolence, or for more information, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 20, 2019