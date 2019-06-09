|
|
William D. Holter, 79, of Hazle Brook passed away at his home.
He was born in Hazleton to the late William and Helen Widzbor Holter.
Bill was a 1957 graduate of Foster Twp. High School and an honorably discharged Navy veteran.
Before retiring, he was a budget officer for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
He was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Maryland Terps basketball.
Surviving are his sons, Matthew; Chris and his wife, Jill; grandchildren, Ian, Ethan and Ryan.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 9, 2019