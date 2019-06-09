Home

William D. Holter

William D. Holter Obituary
William D. Holter, 79, of Hazle Brook passed away at his home.

He was born in Hazleton to the late William and Helen Widzbor Holter.

Bill was a 1957 graduate of Foster Twp. High School and an honorably discharged Navy veteran.

Before retiring, he was a budget officer for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

He was an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and Maryland Terps basketball.

Surviving are his sons, Matthew; Chris and his wife, Jill; grandchildren, Ian, Ethan and Ryan.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 9, 2019
