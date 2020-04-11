|
|
William D. Mace III, 60, a resident of Chicago, Ill., passed away peacefully March 14 after a courageous battle with ALS.
Born in Hazleton on April 11, 1959, he was a son of the late William J. Mace Jr. and Mary Shearer Mace, and grandson of the late William J. Mace Sr. and Catherine Gallagher Mace and Roy Shearer and Helen Campbell Shearer.
Bill graduated from West Hazleton High School and joined the U.S. Army.
Prior to his illness, he was employed by the Teamsters Local Union 727 in Chicago, Ill. Known by those close to him fondly as "Wild Bill," he was a proud member of American Legion Post 231, Illinois.
He is was survived by his partner, Patricia Szymusiak; brother, Richard J. Mace, Virginia; sisters, Mary Mace Carlson, Alaska; and Ann Mace Turse, Pennsylvania; and many nieces, nephews; and great-niece and great-nephews.
The Mace family expresses sincere gratitude to the Les Turner ALS foundation and Illinois Unity Hospice. Both provided Bill with unmeasured comfort and care.
Bill will be always be remembered. He was our brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend.
He has been put to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Ellwood, Ill.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 11, 2020