|
|
William E. "Billy" Jones Jr., 76, of Weatherly, passed away Friday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Salisbury Twp.
Born Friday, Oct. 1, 1943, in Hazleton, the son of the late William E. Jones, Sr. and Anna (Rothrock) Jones.
Surviving are sisters, Donna Gavitt, Arizona; Patricia "Patsy" Walton, Weatherly; Elizabeth "Betty" Smith and her husband, Larry, Weatherly; Cindy Fragassi and her husband, Michael, Easton; and many nieces and nephews also survive Bill.
Bill attended Weatherly schools and worked in the Laundry of Weatherwood for many years. He was an active member of Salem United Church of Christ of Weatherly and an ardent supporter of Weatherly High School basketball attending most games. Taking long walks, reading the paper and supporting the Phillies were Bill's hobbies. Bill loved and enjoyed children.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.
A funeral service will be at held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Sharon Frye to officiate. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials in Billy's name to Salem U.C.C., 330 First St., Weatherly, PA 18255
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 26, 2020