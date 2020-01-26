Home

POWERED BY

Services
PHILIP JEFFRIES FUNERAL HOME
211 1ST ST
Weatherly, PA 18255 1401

William E. "Billy" Jones Jr.

Add a Memory
William E. "Billy" Jones Jr. Obituary
William E. "Billy" Jones Jr., 76, of Weatherly, passed away Friday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Salisbury Twp.

Born Friday, Oct. 1, 1943, in Hazleton, the son of the late William E. Jones, Sr. and Anna (Rothrock) Jones.

Surviving are sisters, Donna Gavitt, Arizona; Patricia "Patsy" Walton, Weatherly; Elizabeth "Betty" Smith and her husband, Larry, Weatherly; Cindy Fragassi and her husband, Michael, Easton; and many nieces and nephews also survive Bill.

Bill attended Weatherly schools and worked in the Laundry of Weatherwood for many years. He was an active member of Salem United Church of Christ of Weatherly and an ardent supporter of Weatherly High School basketball attending most games. Taking long walks, reading the paper and supporting the Phillies were Bill's hobbies. Bill loved and enjoyed children.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.

A funeral service will be at held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Sharon Frye to officiate. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.

In lieu of flowers please make memorials in Billy's name to Salem U.C.C., 330 First St., Weatherly, PA 18255

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -