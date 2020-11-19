Home

William G. Bachart Sr.

William G. Bachart Sr. Obituary

William G. Bachart Sr., 78 of Weatherly passed away Tuesday at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after a lengthy illness.

He was the beloved husband of Cecelia (Zubick) Bachart for 55 years.

Born on Saturday, Aug. 22, 1942, in Weatherly, Bill was the son of the late Norman Bachart Sr. and the late Elizabeth (Stritz) Bachart-Tee.

He was also predeceased by his sister, Carol Hartzel; and infant brother, Robert Bachart.

"Buffalo Bill" was Lutheran by faith and a member of St. Matthews Union Church. He was a truck driver who enjoyed spending time with his family and playing checkers. In his youth, Bill was affectionately known throughout the valley as "Grutz."

Surviving are son, William G. Bachart Jr. and his wife, Cindy, Weatherly; daughters, Teresa Wagner, Lansford, and her companion, Joe Sanzi; Denise Ward and her husband, Michael, Weatherly; Cathy Keen and her husband, Doug, Wilkes-Barre; and Michele Caravella and her husband, John, Weatherly; brother, Norman Bachart and his wife, Virginia, Weatherly; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Donald Hartzel, Weatherly.

Private funeral services have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church Cemetery, Beaver Meadows.

To share a fond memory of "Grutz" or offer condolence, please visit www

.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


