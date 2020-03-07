|
William Gissel Jr., 97, of Drums passed away peacefully Thursday afternoon at the Manor in St. Luke Village, Hazleton. He had been a guest the past three weeks.
Born and raised in Hazleton, he was the son of the late William and Emma (Keil) Gissel. He remained in Hazleton until 1981 then relocated to Drums.
Bill was a 1941 graduate of Hazleton High School. In 1943, he enlisted to serve in World War II in the Navy Air, a division of the U.S. Navy. He was a machine gunner in a B-24 Liberator, a heavy bomber aircraft. For most of his service he was in the Pacific Theater.
Following the war, he was employed as a coal shovel operator. He then started a long-term career as a tractor trailer driver. Most of his career he drove for Central Air Freight. In 2002, he retired from the trucking business.
Bill was a lifelong member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hazleton.
His favorite hobby was tinkering with small mechanical or electronic devices, but his true passion was driving trucks. He was an avid sports fan and his favorite sport was baseball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Celia, in 2002. They had shared 52 years of marriage.
Bill is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Cindy Zelenack and husband, Joe; a son, William Gissel III; cherished grandchildren, Joseph Zelenack Jr. and wife, Amber; Kelly Lavelle and husband, Matthew; and three treasured great-grandchildren.
All services will be held privately Monday at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Drums.
Donations in memory of Bill may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.
For more information, or to leave a sympathy message, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 7, 2020