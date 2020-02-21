Home

William H. "Bill" Fairchild

William H. "Bill" Fairchild Obituary
William H. "Bill" Fairchild, 77, was called home to the Lord on Jan. 21.

He lived in Cantonment, Fla., but was formerly from West Hazleton.

Born Dec. 17, 1942, he was the son of the late Roger V. and Virginia (Hoffman) Fairchild.

He is survived by his children, William Jr., Joseph, Peter, James, Francine and Carmine; and a brother, David Fairchild.

Bill enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He also was an avid woodworker.

A memorial service will be held March 7 at 11 a.m. at Faith Assembly of God Church, 34 Fox Manor Road, Hazle Twp.

Memorial donations may be made to Rockport Church Restoration Project, c/o Larry Skinner, 3094 S. Lehigh Gorge Drive, Weatherly, PA 18255.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 21, 2020
