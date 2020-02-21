|
|
William H. Morgan, 72, of Hollenback Twp. passed away Saturday at his home.
Born Aug. 28, 1947, in Tacoma, Wash., he was a son of the late William H. and Dorothy (Schwartze) Morgan. He graduated from East Anchorage High School and later attended Penn State University, where he was studying criminal justice.
Bill served in the U.S. Navy as a Navy Seabee from 1965 to 1969. He served three tours during the Vietnam War. Bill earned several medals during his service, including Vietnamese Service Medal with Fleet Marine Combat.
After an honorable discharge, he started his own construction company, Morgan Drywall.
Bill was a member of the Veterans Outreach Program, Scranton. He liked horses and was involved in 4-H competitions for many years. He also enjoyed flying powered paragliders.
William will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 48 years, Connie L. (Ferko) Morgan, at home; daughter, Heather Craft and husband, John, Fort Wayne, Ind.; brother, David Morgan and wife, Lori, Washington; sister-in-law, Debra Ferko, Freeland; his faithful companion, Daisy; and several nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Morgan.
At his request, there will be no public services.
Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 21, 2020