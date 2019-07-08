Home

William J. Zubrod

William J. Zubrod Obituary
William J. Zubrod, 88, of Hazleton died Sunday at St. Luke Manor, where he had been a guest.

He was born in Queens, N.Y., son of the late William John and Lillian (Bower) Zubrod.

He was a member of St. John Bosco Church, where he served as usher for many years.

A veteran of World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Columbus.

Prior to retiring, he was employed by Stroehmann's Bakery.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dolores.

He is survived by his wife the, former Irene Popovec; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at St. John Bosco Church at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.

Published in Standard-Speaker from July 8 to July 9, 2019
