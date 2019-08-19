|
|
William James D'Arcy III, 48, of Minneapolis, Minn. passed away Aug. 11 at his home following a battle with cancer.
Born in Livingston, N.J., on June 17, 1971, he was the son of William and Ginette (David) D'Arcy Jr. of Eagle Rock and spent the past 11 months in Minnesota after moving from Wilkes-Barre. Before moving back to Pennsylvania he lived in Lyons, Colo., for a number of years.
William was employed as a granite fabricator. He was a member of Twin Cities Ministries, Minneapolis, Minn., and was very active in service work in the ministry.
Surviving in addition to his parents are a brother, J. David D'Arcy and his wife, Heather, Charlottesville, Va.; a sister, Nicole Santamorena and her husband, Steven, Brewster, N.Y.; two nieces, Angela and Brooke; and three nephews, Steven, Gavin and Tanner.
His funeral will be held with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's RC Church, Sheppton.
Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorial donations may be made to , .
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 19, 2019