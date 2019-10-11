|
William Joseph Hallock, 89, of Hazleton passed away Monday at his residence surrounded by family.
He was devoted to his loving wife, the late Rose Hallock. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage.
He was born in West Hazleton to the late Frank Sr. and Elizabeth (DePretis) Hallock. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frank Hallock Jr.
William served in the U.S. Army, where he was selected to be a radar instructor stationed at Aberdeen, Md.
He believed in being productive, taking pride in his inventions and designs that contributed to medical research. His career of more than 60 years was at Thoren, where he was still employed.
He was a strong family man, who freely shared his time and talents with those lucky enough to call him Husband, Dad, Grandpa or friend.
He is survived by his daughters, Joanne E. Collins, wife of Randy, Shillington; and Janet T. Hallock and Albert Krebs Sr., Hazleton. Also surviving are grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer K. Collins and Daniel R. Collins, husband of Kerri; and great-grandson, Ryan William Collins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at Ss. Cyril and Methodius Parish, 604 N. Laurel St., Hazleton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Office of Development, P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087.
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 11, 2019