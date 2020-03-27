|
|
William L. Kunkel, 92, of Old Ferry Lane, Kittery, Maine, died Monday at Durgin Pines, Kittery.
Bill was born Aug. 25, 1927, in Weatherly, a son of Elmer and Molly (Garner) Kunkel.
Bill retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 31 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving at the Nuremberg trials with the 26th infantry; a member of American Legion Post 360; The Lodge of Elks; Citizens Fire Company No. 1, Weatherly; KORA Temple Shrine; and St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Kittery.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Joan (Snyder) Kunkel, in 1967; and his second wife, M. Kathryn "Kay" (Hutchinson Hughes) Kunkel, in 2005; his stepson, Bruce Hughes; and brothers, John and Eugene Kunkel.
He is survived by his brother, Walter Kunkel, Hazleton; nieces, Lori (Steve) Clabia, Tami (Darin) Ambosie, Beth (Paul) Dice, Debbie Kunkel (Donny Weston); and extended family members.
Donations may be made in his memory to , 58 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
A special thanks to the staff at Sentry Hill for providing Bill two wonderful years of happiness, prior to moving to Durgin Pines, where he received loving care these last few months.
Care for the Kunkel family has been entrusted to J.S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, Kittery, Maine.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 27, 2020