William L. Morse III, 59, of Sugarloaf Twp. died in June 2018.
Born in Hazleton, on May 18, 1959, he was the son of the late William L. Morse Jr. and Patricia (McNelis) Morse.
Bill is survived by his brother, Robert, and sister, Elizabeth (Robert) Collins; Robin Edwards Morse, who lived with Bill, and his son, William IV.
Bill was loved by everyone who knew him. His love of the outdoors, animals and most especially his own dogs made him a truly special brother, uncle, cousin, friend and man.
Bill worked for many years as a grounds supervisor at Eagle Rock Resort in Hazle Twp.
He also had a passion for music and on many occasions wherever he was, if possible, he would be listening to music. His fondness and appreciation for the Mauch Chunk Opera House was dear to him and he volunteered at the Opera House often.
Bill spent most of his time in the Hazleton area, always willing to help anyone in the community. Throughout his life, he touched many people by offering advice or, in his own way, was a great friend by just being there to listen.
Bill had the ability to walk into a room and make everyone smile and feel special.
Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Mauch Chunk Opera House, 14 W. Broadway, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229 or the Hazleton Animal Shelter, 101 N Poplar St., Hazleton, PA 18201.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 19, 2019