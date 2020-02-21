|
|
William "Billy" Lusher, 79, of Hazleton passed away Sunday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born and raised in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Michael E. and Mary (Mayme O'Malley) Lusher.
Billy was a 1958 graduate of St. Gabriel High School. He then earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Villanova University in 1963. Billy was extremely grateful that his parents afforded him the opportunity to attend St. Gabriel and Villanova. He believed it gave him the foundation of values that he tried to fulfill throughout the rest of his life.
Billy began his career at the Pennsylvania Health Department, which evolved into the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. He worked as an air quality engineer at the Williamsport office and then transferred to Wilkes-Barre. He later decided to enter the family business, Lusher and Lusher Printing, a well-known business in Hazleton. Established by his father, Billy kept the family tradition of printing excellence alive and well.
Billy was a devout Catholic and a member of Annunciation Parish at the Church of St. Gabriel, as well as the L.J. Ferdinand Retreat League, of which his father was a founding member.
As a Villanova alumni, Billy remained an avid and loyal follower of the Wildcats basketball team. He enjoyed outings at Mohegan Sun Casino and loved horse races. Billy was a huge fan of country music star Marty Robbins, but he was an even bigger fan of Elvis Presley. Billy knew Elvis and saw him perform live over 100 times. Having a colorful personality, he made friends easily and maintained those friendships. He often spoke of history and local traditions.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brother, Robert Lusher; and sisters, Florence Lusher and Dorothy Barnes.
He is survived by his loving sister, Ruth Lusher Spear; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated June 6 at Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton, at 10 a.m.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
The family will receive friends at the church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the Mass.
Memorial donations are requested to "Restore His House," a capital campaign for St. Gabriel Church, 122 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, PA 18201.
Arrangements under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
For more information, or to leave a sympathy message, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 21, 2020