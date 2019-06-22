William R. Morgan Sr.

Obituary Condolences William R. Morgan Sr., 83, of Hazleton, died Thursday morning at St. Luke Pavilion.



He was born in Allentown, the son of the late Ivan and Cecelia (Gaal) Morgan Sr. He was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall. Prior to retiring, he was a finisher employed at Fullerton Galleries.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret M. (Stoudt) Morgan, in 2016; a daughter, Margaret Morgan; and a brother, Ivan Jr.



He is survived by his children, William Morgan Jr. and his wife, Frances, Bethlehem; Charles Morgan, Egypt, Penn.; John Morgan, Northampton; Debbie Aruanno and her husband, John, Hazleton; Michael Morgan and his wife, Roxeanne, Seamsville; Brenda Kronniger, Illinois; and Dennis Morgan and his wife, Lisa, Macungie; brothers and sisters, Francis Morgan and his wife, Maryann, Northampton; John Morgan and his wife, Cathy, Whitehall; Shirley Kerrigan and her husband, James, Allentown; Cecelia Hope and her husband, John, Allentown; Mary Kuhns and her husband, Norman, Whitehall; and Joseph and Anthony Morgan; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3355 McArthur Road, Whitehall. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.



A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church, prior to the funeral.



Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries